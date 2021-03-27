Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Expands By 373.1%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a growth of 373.1% from the February 28th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 291.2 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of SURVF remained flat at $$1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

