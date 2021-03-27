Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.39 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.60. The stock had a trading volume of 613,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,560. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.56 and a 12 month high of $189.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

