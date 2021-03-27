BitGuild PLAT Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $107,892.75 and $50,842.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006325 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.00236392 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00029831 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002006 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

