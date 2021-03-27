Nasdacoin Price Up 20.4% Over Last Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $187,716.09 and approximately $6,349.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,985,738 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

