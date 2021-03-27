Cove Street Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the quarter. Transcat makes up 1.9% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Transcat by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $264,816. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 56,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,635. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $395.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

