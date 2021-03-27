Cove Street Capital LLC Has $32.34 Million Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 833,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,696 shares during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular makes up approximately 5.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $32,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Springowl Associates LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIGO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.88. 51,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,597. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TIGO shares. TheStreet upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

