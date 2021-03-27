Cove Street Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after buying an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.58. 5,045,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,375. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

