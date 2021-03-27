Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,234 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 72,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 334.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 41,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Henry Schein stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,373. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.95 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

