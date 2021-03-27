Cove Street Capital LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,489 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 809,182 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after buying an additional 4,925,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $710,275,000 after purchasing an additional 429,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260,988 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Tapestry by 23.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $120,468,000 after purchasing an additional 155,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,178. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

