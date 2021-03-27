One68 Global Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. One68 Global Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Titan International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Titan International stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 791,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,513. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $564.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

