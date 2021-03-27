Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 253,365 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,365 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $29,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 750.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 2,677,845 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 275.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 1,467,400 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 336.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

