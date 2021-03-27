One68 Global Capital LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,428 shares of company stock valued at $798,452 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $12.39. 392,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,134. The company has a market capitalization of $314.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

