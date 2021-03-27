Mirova US LLC Has $55.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 2.4% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $55,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EL traded up $6.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.16 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

