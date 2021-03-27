10,832 Shares in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Purchased by One68 Global Capital LLC

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MWK stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. 891,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,003. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $634.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

In other news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 8,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $268,275.81. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 188,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180 and have sold 199,613 shares valued at $6,648,975. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

