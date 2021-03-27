One68 Global Capital LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,832,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,314,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,046,000.

ZNTEU stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 83,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,244. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.65. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

