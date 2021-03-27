One68 Global Capital LLC Buys New Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. 51job makes up 1.2% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of 51job by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,869,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,249,000 after buying an additional 196,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,053,000 after buying an additional 528,231 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in 51job by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,447,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,310,000 after acquiring an additional 32,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in 51job by 1,233.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 426,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 394,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 738,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,909. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.32.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

