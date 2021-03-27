One68 Global Capital LLC Buys New Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. 51job makes up 1.2% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of 51job by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,869,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,249,000 after buying an additional 196,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,053,000 after buying an additional 528,231 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in 51job by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,447,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,310,000 after acquiring an additional 32,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in 51job by 1,233.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 426,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 394,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 738,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,909. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.32.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

