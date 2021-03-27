One68 Global Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,644,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 402,195 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CHP Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,201,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CHP Merger by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 949,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in CHP Merger in the third quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CHP Merger by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 417,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 304,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHP Merger stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,186. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28. CHP Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $10.84.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

