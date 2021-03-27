Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 95,361 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,758,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 42,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 122,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 78,668 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 185,677 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

NYSE:FDX opened at $281.34 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

