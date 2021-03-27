Concord Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 1,867 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after buying an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.50. 3,040,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

