Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,407,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

