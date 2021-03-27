Concord Wealth Partners Invests $240,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Entergy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.54.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.44. 718,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

