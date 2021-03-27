Headinvest LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

