Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 65,800 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Park West Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,400,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $35,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SVMK during the third quarter worth $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVMK during the first quarter worth $189,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SVMK during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SVMK during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVMK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 394,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,124. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. Analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $276,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $179,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,379 shares of company stock worth $12,571,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

