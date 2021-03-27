London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $9,800,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 32,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 390,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,850,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.26. The company had a trading volume of 22,030,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,317,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.01. The company has a market cap of $614.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.37.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

