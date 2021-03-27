Park West Asset Management LLC Invests $17.29 Million in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,285,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth $380,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGMS. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NGMS stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $35.06. 196,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,636. NeoGames S.A. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

