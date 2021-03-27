Park West Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CURO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,565 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,045,992 shares of company stock worth $31,961,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE CURO traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $14.72. 211,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,778. The company has a market capitalization of $611.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

