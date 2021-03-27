Park West Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCARU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 4,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,622. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

