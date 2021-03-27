Park West Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 953,191 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 953,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,857,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,639,000 after acquiring an additional 172,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 373,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,936. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

