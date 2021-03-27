Gratia Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Great Ajax makes up about 0.2% of Gratia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gratia Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Great Ajax as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. 116,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $263.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax Corp. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $13.00.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

