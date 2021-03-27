Gratia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. New Residential Investment accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gratia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,367 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,536,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 543,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

NRZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,852. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

