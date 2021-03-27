Gratia Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 373,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,000. Danaos accounts for approximately 8.7% of Gratia Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gratia Capital LLC owned 1.51% of Danaos as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAC stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,077. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $57.64.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

