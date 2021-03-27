Anyswap (ANY) Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $2.65 or 0.00004832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $49.39 million and $437,602.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00058211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00230148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $482.87 or 0.00880626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050104 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00075128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00031090 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,637,970 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Anyswap Token Trading

