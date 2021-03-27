HyperCash (HC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.36 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $47.99 million and $8.36 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001942 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,738.25 or 0.99827815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00033732 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.00290950 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.87 or 0.00360854 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.39 or 0.00648134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00080278 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002760 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

