LMR Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after buying an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,878 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,931,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5,327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 341,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $118,867.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,751. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,536 shares of company stock worth $2,845,096. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average is $86.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

