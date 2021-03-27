London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Sells 18,883 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,883 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up 1.5% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after buying an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $3,469,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.04. 1,974,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,534. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

