Diametric Capital LP Sells 6,933 Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Diametric Capital LP cut its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 102.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE MX traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,218,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,930. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

