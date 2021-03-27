MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires 139,396 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,396 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.7% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $94,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $327.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.67 and a 12-month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

