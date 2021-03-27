MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $169.72 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,472,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286,665 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 3.0% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $169,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after buying an additional 7,309,767 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after buying an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,056,000 after buying an additional 999,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,046,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,803,000 after buying an additional 721,843 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $113.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average of $107.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.17 and a 12 month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

