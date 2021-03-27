Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Down 74.0% in March

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the February 28th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EUBG traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $0.44. 52,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,119. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.