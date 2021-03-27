Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Down 74.0% in March

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the February 28th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EUBG traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $0.44. 52,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,119. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the exploration and production of rare earth elements primarily in South America. It focuses on exploration for tantalum and niobium minerals. The company holds rights to a 778 acre property located in Santa Cruz, Venezuela.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.