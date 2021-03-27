Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Declines By 74.8%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 48,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,365. The stock has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.60. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $17.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

