Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Declines By 74.8%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 48,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,365. The stock has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.60. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $17.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06.
About China Construction Bank
See Also: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.