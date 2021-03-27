Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Drops By 75.0%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

DSEEY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.76. Daiwa Securities Group has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $5.43.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

