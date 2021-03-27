Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Cuts Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,180 shares during the period. Eventbrite makes up about 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Eventbrite worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EB. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter worth approximately $49,038,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after buying an additional 1,738,421 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,633,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 74.1% in the third quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,543 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EB traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 1,030,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,908. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

