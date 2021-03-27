Silverarc Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDNA. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDNA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 185,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,141. The stock has a market cap of $210.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.39. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.