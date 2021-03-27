Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Has $47.56 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises approximately 0.6% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned about 0.26% of HubSpot worth $47,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 38.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,711,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,289. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $439.95. The stock had a trading volume of 386,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.26 and its 200 day moving average is $381.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -243.06 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.57 and a twelve month high of $547.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

