Silverarc Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,607,000 after acquiring an additional 444,048 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $19,759,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 645,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. 379,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,214. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. Analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.