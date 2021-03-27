Silverarc Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on NKTX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Nkarta from $47.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $267,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James Trager sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NKTX stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 187,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,073. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

