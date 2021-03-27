Silverarc Capital Management LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 577,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHVN. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

