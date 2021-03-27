ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.55 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after purchasing an additional 325,960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,902,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.46.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

