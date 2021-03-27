30,000 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Acquired by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 629,552 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. Guggenheim increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $2,006,857.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 292,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,193,121 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,772. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.