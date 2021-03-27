Silverarc Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up approximately 1.7% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

ASND traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.81. 324,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.81. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $102.88 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

